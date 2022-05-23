Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.79. 16,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,671,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

