Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,779 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,334 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 14,689 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 81,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $5,770,889. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

