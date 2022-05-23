Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,300 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $20.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.30. 65,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.52. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

