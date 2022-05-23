Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,800 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,548. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

