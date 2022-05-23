Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,900 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CME Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CME Group by 292.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in CME Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.75. 24,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,557. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

