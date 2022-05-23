Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $5.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

