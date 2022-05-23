Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

