Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LLOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.71) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 56.50 ($0.70).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 43.60 ($0.54) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,601.58). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($289,694.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

