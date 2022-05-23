loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 7,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 978,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 33,285 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $83,212.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $796,500.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

