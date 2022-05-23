Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Macerich has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.09.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.