Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.42. 23,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,175,000 after purchasing an additional 583,601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after purchasing an additional 361,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273,477 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

