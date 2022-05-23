MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 63,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,312,171 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.68.

Several research firms have commented on MNKD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in MannKind by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

