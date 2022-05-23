Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.13 million.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 37,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $858,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

