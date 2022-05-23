Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 1.7% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Markel were worth $496,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MKL traded up $18.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,351.34. 41,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,166. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,419.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,308.29. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

