Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will post $288.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.50 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $232.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after acquiring an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 427,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $3,691,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.24. 18,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

