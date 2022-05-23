Massnet Price Hits $0.0214 on Exchanges (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $468,436.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Massnet

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

