McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $380.00 Price Target at UBS Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group to $380.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.00.

MCK opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.95. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,406 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,869. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

