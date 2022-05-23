Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.62. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 457,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,119,013. The firm has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.