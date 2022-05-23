Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $212.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.42. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $209.54 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

