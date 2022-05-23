Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Cap of $532.86 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003427 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $532.86 million and approximately $36.49 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 197.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,349.89 or 0.37527646 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00510862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00034424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 514,096,679 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

