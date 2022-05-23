Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 39.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $21.93 or 0.00075135 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $102,882.57 and $4,089.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 619.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,934.36 or 0.82017059 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00508887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034020 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,148.89 or 1.47860426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 4,692 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.