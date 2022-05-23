Mirrored Twitter Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,058.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00010517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $56,222.28 and approximately $3,058.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 656.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.71 or 0.77695322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00506376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,082.30 or 1.49892004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 18,178 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

