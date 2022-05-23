Mist (MIST) Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million

Mist (MIST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $1.44 million and $176,463.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

