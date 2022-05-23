Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 812,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -94.83. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

