Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

MSBHF stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

