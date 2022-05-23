Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MDV traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. 9,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,432. Modiv has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,521 shares of company stock worth $169,662.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

