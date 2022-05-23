Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,389,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of Mondelez International worth $688,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $133,280,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

MDLZ traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.19. 173,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,619,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.