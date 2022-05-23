Morgan Stanley Trims Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Target Price to $22.50

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CWK stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,955 shares of company stock worth $3,330,380. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

