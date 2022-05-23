My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Reaches $7.42 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 213.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,879.76 or 0.39023224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00490480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00034986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000250 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

