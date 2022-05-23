Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

