Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 137,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $58.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

