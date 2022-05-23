Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares during the quarter. ArcelorMittal accounts for 0.8% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.06) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.74) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. 3,553,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,339. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.