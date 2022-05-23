Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,538. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

