Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348,801 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,964,000. Sunrun makes up 1.3% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Sunrun by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sunrun by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Sunrun by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sunrun by 1,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,908,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,444. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

