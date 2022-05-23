Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.27. 3,166,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,428. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

