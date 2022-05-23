Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,457 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 843,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,448. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

