Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Takes $748,000 Position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of FREYR Battery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Clarkson Capital began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

FREYR Battery stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. 392,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,705. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. The firm has a market cap of $948.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.42.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

