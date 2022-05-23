Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,612.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

BEAM traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

