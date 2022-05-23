National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get National Grid alerts:

LON NG opened at GBX 1,210.50 ($14.92) on Friday.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 33.76 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

In other news, insider Tony Wood bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,229 ($15.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,580 ($30,300.79).

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.