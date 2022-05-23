National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price target on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
LON NG opened at GBX 1,210.50 ($14.92) on Friday.
In other news, insider Tony Wood bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,229 ($15.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,580 ($30,300.79).
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
