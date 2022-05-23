NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 308.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.14 ($3.68).

NWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.03) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 250 ($3.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of LON:NWG traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 217 ($2.73). 20,306,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,684,537. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

