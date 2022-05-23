Needham Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 183,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

