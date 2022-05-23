Needham Investment Management LLC Buys 292,000 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 219.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. nLIGHT accounts for 1.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of nLIGHT worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 196,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

