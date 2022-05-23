Needham Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 42,500 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vertiv by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after buying an additional 1,798,481 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Vertiv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 5,045,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,099,000 after buying an additional 383,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,005,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 83,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,163. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.