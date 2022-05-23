Needham Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after purchasing an additional 336,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after buying an additional 103,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 178,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDIT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $747.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

