Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases 123,500 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 798,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the quarter. ADTRAN comprises 2.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADTN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. 272,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.63 million, a PE ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 1.27.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.64%.

About ADTRAN (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.