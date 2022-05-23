Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after buying an additional 220,484 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $5,101,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

UIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 663,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,976. The company has a market capitalization of $794.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

