Needham Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Benefitfocus accounts for about 1.7% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 3.89% of Benefitfocus worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Benefitfocus by 80.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,376.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and have sold 46,113 shares valued at $430,363. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 129,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,734. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $298.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

