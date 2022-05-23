Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for 4.7% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Entegris worth $37,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Entegris by 16,147.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,551 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 841,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,577,000 after purchasing an additional 350,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,841,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.64. 601,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,151. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.