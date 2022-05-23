Needham Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 78,980 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 167,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. 79,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,285. The company has a market capitalization of $408.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.92 per share, with a total value of $819,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,770. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sidoti cut their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.