Needham Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Viasat worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Viasat by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 176,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

